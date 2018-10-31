Listen Back: Wednesday's Edition Of Kildare Focus With Ciara Plunkett

Listen back to Kildare Focus with Ciara Plunkett, joined by Asthma Society of Ireland spokesperson, Sam Derwin, with a warning that smoke from bonfires and fireworks can lead to serious breathing difficulties in people with asthma; Colm Walsh on Made in Athy, IntroMatchmaking's Rena Maycock, developer of 'Cilter' - a content filter that will alert parents to eliminate threats on their child's smartphone and educational scientist, Dr Shane Bergin, who says children need to spend less time being told about science and more time getting their hands dirty