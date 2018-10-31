Kildare Artists Shortlisted For The Savills Prize

A Kildare artist is among 5 in the frame for the most significant award in Irish contemporary art – The Savills Prize.

The shortlisted artists are Dubliners Claire Halpin and Janet Mullarney, Cork-born and Galway-based Gordon Harris, Kilkenny’s Paul Mosse and Celbridge native Gabhann Dunne.

The €5,000 Savills Prize is awarded to the artist who has produced an outstanding body of work in the last year or made some other substantial contribution to the visual arts in Ireland.

The accolade will be bestowed tomorrow evening, at Vue 2018,

Image: "Owl" by Gabhann Dunne.