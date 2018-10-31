K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

ASD Unit At Newbridge School Will Open On Monday: Minister.

: 10/31/2018 - 17:20
Author: Ciara Plunkett
dept_of_education.png

The ASD unit in St Conleth’s Community College in Newbridge will open on Monday.

That's been confirmed to Kildare South Fianna Fáil TD, Fiona O'Loughlin, during a meeting with the Education Minister, Joe McHugh, this afternoon.

Six children who will attend the unit have been waiting 9 weeks to begin their school year.

O’Loughlin went on to say “The Minister advised me today that Kildare County Council signed off the building and that the children will be accommodated in their classroom as of Monday morning”.

 

 

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!