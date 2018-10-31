ASD Unit At Newbridge School Will Open On Monday: Minister.

The ASD unit in St Conleth’s Community College in Newbridge will open on Monday.

That's been confirmed to Kildare South Fianna Fáil TD, Fiona O'Loughlin, during a meeting with the Education Minister, Joe McHugh, this afternoon.

Six children who will attend the unit have been waiting 9 weeks to begin their school year.

O’Loughlin went on to say “The Minister advised me today that Kildare County Council signed off the building and that the children will be accommodated in their classroom as of Monday morning”.