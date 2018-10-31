Kildare Man Collects €105,000 In EuroMillions Winnings.

A Kildare man has collected €105,000 in Euromillions winnings today.

The man, from Sallins, was among four prize winners collecting a total €471,385 in EuroMillions prizes

The Kildare man won with a lucky ticket which he bought online at www.lottery.ie

He received an email from the National Lottery on Friday night to inform him of his win and he described the wild celebrations with his family as they celebrated the win:

“I received an email late on Friday evening from the National Lottery telling me that there was some good news about my ticket – I didn’t realise how great that news would be! I had to get my wife out of bed and we all stayed up celebrating until very late, it was just incredible. We’re going to pay-off all of our bills and credit cards before we make any concrete decisions on what to do with the money – it’s a brilliant decision to have to make,” he said.