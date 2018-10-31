K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Kildare Man Collects €105,000 In EuroMillions Winnings.

: 10/31/2018 - 18:15
Author: Ciara Plunkett
euromillions_logo.jpg

A Kildare man has collected €105,000 in Euromillions winnings today.

The man, from Sallins, was among four prize winners collecting a total €471,385 in EuroMillions prizes

The Kildare man won with a lucky ticket which he bought online at www.lottery.ie

He received an email from the National Lottery on Friday night to inform him of his win and he described the wild celebrations with his family as they celebrated the win:

“I received an email late on Friday evening from the National Lottery telling me that there was some good news about my ticket – I didn’t realise how great that news would be! I had to get my wife out of bed and we all stayed up celebrating until very late, it was just incredible. We’re going to pay-off all of our bills and credit cards before we make any concrete decisions on what to do with the money – it’s a brilliant decision to have to make,” he said.

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!