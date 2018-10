The Social Democrats have unveiled three Kildare local election candidates.

Bill Clear and Nuala Killeen were selected last night to contest the 2019 Local Elections for Kildare County Council.

Bill was selected to contest the Naas Municipal District, while Nuala was selected to contest the newly established Leixlip Municipal District.

They join Aidan Farrelly, who was previously selected as a candidate for the Clane Local Electoral Area.

Image courtesy The Social Democrats, via Twitter.