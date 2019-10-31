K Country

30 Minute Delays To All Rail Services To & From Heuston Station.

: 10/31/2019 - 15:17
Author: Ciara Plunkett
There are half hour delays to services out of Heuston Station in Dublin this afternoon after trains were suspended earlier.

It was due to a points failure which has since been fixed.

Irish Rail says services will be fully restored by this evenings rush hour.
 

 

File image: Heuston Station/RollingNews

