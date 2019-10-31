Across The Years

Listen: No. Of People In Homelessness Has Risen For The 3rd Consecutive Month.

10/31/2019
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The number of people officially recorded as homeless has risen for the third month in a row.

According to the latest government figures, 10,397 people were in emergency accommodation in September.

In Kildare, 184 people were living in emergency accommodation; static on August.

Focus Ireland is calling on the government to introduce tax breaks for landlords to make it more beneficial for them to sell properties while tenants are in place.

The group's Advocacy Manager Roughan MacNamara says it would have an immediate impact on the number of people entering homelessness:

The number of people who are homeless in Kildare is more than Wicklow (20) and Meath (112) combined.

The three counties make up the Mid East Region where, last month, 46 families, including 191 children, were homeless

 

