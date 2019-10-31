Across The Years

KCC Urges People Not To Provide Materials For Bonfires.

: 10/31/2019 - 17:19
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Kildare County Council  says people should not provide materials for bonfires.

It is asking members of the public who see bonfires being lit close to buildings, overhead cables, underground services for parked vehicles to contact Kildare Fire Service on 999 or 112.

 

Stock image: Pixabay

