WhatsApp Android Users Can Now Lock The App With Their Fingerprint.

: 10/31/2019 - 17:50
Author: Ciara Plunkett
whatsapp_logo.jpg

WhatsApp users on Android can now lock the messaging app using their fingerprint.

The Facebook-owned service is to add the extra layer of security to enabled devices.

A similar feature was added to Apple's iOS platform earlier this year.

WhatsApp has more than one billion monthly active users.

