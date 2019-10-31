Across The Years

Listen: Minister Says Increase In No. Of People Who Are Homeless "Disappointing".

: 10/31/2019 - 18:11
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The Housing Minister's labelled the latest increase in the numbers of people in emergency accommodation as disappointing.

There were 10,397 people homeless last month, of whom 184 were in emergency accommodation in Kildare.

Nationally, that represented a rise of 59 people who were considered homeless in September, making it the third month in a row there has been an increase in the figures.

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy says the government is expanding supports for people affected by the housing crisis:

The number of people who are homeless in Kildare is more than Wicklow (20) and Meath (112) combined.

The three counties make up the Mid East Region where, last month, 46 families, including 191 children, were homeless

 

