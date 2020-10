A man has been arrested following a drug seizure in Dublin.

Gardaí seized Crack Cocaine and a large quantity of Diazepam tablets following a search of a house in the Santry Cross area of Ballymun last night.

The drugs are estimated to be worth around 269,000 euro. 16,400 euro in cash was also found in the house.

The arrested man is aged in his 30s and he was detained at the scene.

He's currently being held at Ballymun garda station.