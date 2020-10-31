Update Sought From KCC On The Progress Of The Investigation Into Upgrading The Waste Water Treatment Network In Allenwood

Kildare County Council are being asked to give a progress update on the feasibility of upgrading the waste water treatment network in the Allenwood North and Allenwood South areas of the village.

KCC are working with Irish Water on the investigation.

FG Councillor Brendan Wyse is proposing this motion with regard to the PU3 of the settlement strategy for Allenwood contained within the County Development Plan

Councillor Wyse's motion will be debated at the Clane/Maynooth MD November meeting on Friday.