Listen: Yellow Weather Warning In Place For Kildare

: 31/10/2020 - 11:32
Author: Ciarán Halpin
County Kildare is in the middle of a yellow weather warning which began this morning at 02:00 and will last until Saturday 31/10/2020 at 16:00.

In response to this warning, the Severe Weather Assessment Team for Kildare County Council met yesterday to discuss the weather warning and the response arrangements. The County Council’s outdoor services are prepared for the weather event and will monitor the situation and where it is necessary and safe to do so, they are available to respond.

Kildare Fire Services and Civil Defence are also available to respond to emergencies as deemed necessary. In advance of this wind event, Kildare County Council would like to remind the public to take the necessary precautions and in particular, to ensure that any items on land or in gardens that could be affected by the wind are adequately secured.

The Out of Hours Contact Number for reporting issues to Kildare County Council is 1890 50 03 33.

The Coast Guard's Deputy Director Gerard O'Flynn says it's not a good time to be out and about:

 

coast_guard.wav, by Ciarán Halpin

 

