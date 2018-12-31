The Eleven To Two Show

Listen: Assistance Rendered Unto 2,300 Irish Citizens Abroad This Year.

: 12/31/2018 - 10:40
Author: Ciara Plunkett
2,300 Irish citizens in distress abroad have received consular help from Irish Embassies.

The Department of Foreign Affairs says many have been caught up in a number of major incidents overseas including serious injuries, imprisonments and natural disasters.

Cliona O'Dwyer reports:

10cliona.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

