Concerns Raised That Universities Are Handing Out Top Grades Too Freequently.

There's concern universities are "dumbing down" when it comes to grades given to students.

According to the Irish Times, 72 per cent of students at DCU are getting a first or 2-1.

Top grades are being given to 71 per cent of graduates from UCD and 69 per cent at UCC.

While students are most likely to get a first at Trinity College Dublin.

It's led to concern from some academics that universities are under increasing pressure to award more top degrees.

The Higher Education Authority has denied that's the case.