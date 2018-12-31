New Gambling Legislation Expected To Include The Establishment Of A Regulator.

Laws aimed at regulating the gambling industry are expected to include the setting up of an independent regulator employing over 100 people.

The legislation is now running almost 5 years behind schedule.

But Minister of State with responsibility for the gambling sector, David Stanton, says the delay is mainly down to changes in the industry including the rise of online betting.

The Irish Times reports the new regulator will have powers to deal with issues including gambling addiction, sponsorship, advertising and underage betting.