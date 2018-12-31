The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

New Gambling Legislation Expected To Include The Establishment Of A Regulator.

: 12/31/2018 - 11:16
Author: Ciara Plunkett
hammer_gavel_law.jpg

Laws aimed at regulating the gambling industry are expected to include the setting up of an independent regulator employing over 100 people.

The legislation is now running almost 5 years behind schedule.

But Minister of State with responsibility for the gambling sector, David Stanton, says the delay is mainly down to changes in the industry including the rise of online betting.

The Irish Times reports the new regulator will have powers to deal with issues including gambling addiction, sponsorship, advertising and underage betting.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!