7,000 Procedures Canceled In The 1st 9 Months Of 2018.

Over 7,000 hospital procedures were cancelled in the first 9 months of the year because of overcrowding.

Figures from the Irish Daily Mail show 25 in-patient operations a day were put on hold between January and September.

They included cataract surgery as well as knee and hip procedures.

The HSE says the cancellations were due to "capacity issues" including a lack of bed space.

Galway University Hospital had to cancel 948 appointments - followed by Mercy University Hospital in Cork with 485 and 432 at Midlands Regional Hospital in Tullamore.

Stock image: Shutterstock.