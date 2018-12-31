Ceann Comhairle To Offer Mindfulness Classes To TDs & Senators.

The Ceann Comhairle, a Kildare TD, is to offer mindfulness classes to TDs and senators to enable them to deal with the stress of their work.

The Irish Independent reports politicians at Leinster House will be offered the service from next year.

It's over fears they're not looking after their mental health.

Ceann Comhairle, Kildare South Fianna Fáil TD, Sean O'Fearghail, says politicians are struggling to look after themselves and deal with the pressure of their role.

File image: Sean O'Fearghail.