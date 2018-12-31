Listen: Kildare House Prices Expected To Increase By 3% In 2019.

House prices, nationally, could rise by 4.2 percent next year.

The Irish Independent/Real Estate Alliance house price forecast for 2019 expects an increase in Kildare in the order of 3%.

That follows on from a 4.2% increase in home prices in this county in 2018.

The forecast is highly dependent on how Brexit may play-out.

Estate agents are warning that a hard Brexit would take Ireland 'into the unknown,' potentially causing house prices to remain static or even fall in many areas.

Spokesperson for the Real Estate Alliance, Barry MacDonald