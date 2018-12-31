US Citizen Detained In Moscow On Suspicion Of Spying.

A US citizen has been detained in the Russian capital Moscow on suspicion of spying.

Russia's FSB security service said the American had been detained "while carrying out an act of espionage" on the 28th of December.

A criminal case has been opened, which under law allows for a potential 20 years in prison.

The arrest comes amid a low point in relations between many Western countries and Russia following several spying controversies.

The US embassy in Moscow has so far not commented on the arrest.