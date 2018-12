The Snapchat boss says he limits his 7-year-old stepson to 90 minutes of screen-time a week.

Evan Spiegal added that his own parents didn't let him watch television until he was 'almost a teenager'.

The billionaire says it allowed him to 'spend time building stuff and reading'.

Mr Spiegal is married to model Miranda Kerr, who has a son from her previous marriage with actor Orlando Bloom.