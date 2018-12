All tickets for the three Dublin New Year's celebrations this evening have been completely sold out.

The Liffey Lights Midnight Moment Matinee, the 3Countdown Concert and the Liffey Lights Midnight Moment will take place at Custom House Quay.

The events kick off from 6 o'clock this evening, with over 25 thousand people expected to attend.

Gardai and organisers are asking visitors and residents in the greater Dublin area NOT to travel to Custom House Quay without a ticket.