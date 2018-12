Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren has announced her plans to run for the US Presidency in 2020.

She's confirmed she's forming an exploratory committee - a key first step for those hoping to raise funds for a White House bid.

The Massachusetts Senator is the most prominent Democrat to announce her intentions for 2020, 13 months out from the first major primary vote in Iowa.

In a video posted on Twitter, Senator Warren says she wants to continue to help fight for America's middle class: