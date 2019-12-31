K Country

Irish Water's Plans To Charge Households Who Waste Water, To Be Put On Hold Until 2022.

12/31/2019 - 14:41
Author: Ciara Noble
Irish Water's plans to charge households who waste water have been put on hold until 2022, at the earliest.

The charge was due to come into effect next year, 4 years after the original legislation was passed.

Questions have been asked over the utility's ability to fairly charge customers, given the number of leaks in the system and number of homes which have yet to be metered.

Irish Water says it instead plans to write to those identified as over users, and advise them on ways to reduce their consumption.

