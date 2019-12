Property expert, Linda Daly, has said Sinn Féin's proposed rent freeze could have an adverse effect on the rental market.

Earlier this month the proposed three year rent-freeze bill was debated before the Dáil.

The Housing Minister, Eoghan Murphy, described it as unconstitutional and reckless.

Property Editor with The Sunday Times, Ms.Daly says she doesn't believe it's the answer to the rental crisis: