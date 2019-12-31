K Country

Dublin Bus Nitelink Will Operate Tonight.

Author: Ciara Noble
Dublin Bus Nitelink services will operate tonight, New Year's Eve.

A Saturday service will operate with last departures at approximately 10pm.

The last depature times for Kildare users are as follows:

Route 66
From Merrion Square towards Maynooth at 21.45, will depart Westmoreland Street at 22.00.
From Maynooth towards City Centre only at 22.00.

Route 67
From Merrion Square towards Maynooth at 21.53, will depart Westmoreland Street at 22.00.
From Maynooth towards Bachelors Walk at 22.00.

Tomorrow, New Year's Day, a Sunday service will operate on all routes.

 

 

