Home help workers in Dublin will be balloted for strike action next month, in a dispute over pay restoration.

SIPTU, representing around 500 workers, says the staff are working in community and disability services across Dublin.

The union says some health and social care service organisations have failed to honour a national pay restoration agreement, since a deal was brokered in April of this year.

SIPTU Health Division Organiser, Paul Bell, says the dispute could escalate to industrial action: