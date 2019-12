Investigation in to three robberies, at business premises in Celbridge, are continuing.

Gardaí say all three of the firms targeted are pharmacies, and were broken in to yesterday morning.

They are in the Castletown, Main Street and Willow Court/Primrose Gate areas.

In all cases, entry was gained by force and petty cash was stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Celbridge Garda Station on 01 628 8222 or Leixlip Garda Station on 01 666 7800.