Another contract, valued at €1.6 million, has been awarded in connection with the construction of a 1,000-pupil school, in Naas.

Kildare Wicklow Education and Training Board has awarded the electrical services contract to Enniscorthy based Burke Electrical Installations, following a tender process.

It is with respect to the new building for Naas Community School.

The two and three storey structure, with a footprint of 10,500 square metres, will be built at Millennium Park.