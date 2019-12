Gardaí are continuing to question a man in his 20s, regarding a heroin seizure yesterday, in Dublin.

Plainclothes detectives spotted four people acting suspiciously in a vehicle in the Arbour Hill area.

The four men fled the scene, but one man was subsequently arrested.

Following a search of the vehicle, Gardaí uncovered €140,000 worth of heroin in a black plastic bag.

The man is being held at Store Street Garda station.