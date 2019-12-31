K Country

Contractors Sought To Implement Protected Raised Bog Restoration Programme.

: 12/31/2019 - 16:09
Author: Ciara Noble
Contractors are being sought to implement the Protected Raised Bog Restoration Programme on raised bog Special Areas of Conservation.

The programme includes two Kildare sites; Ballynafagh Bog and Mouds Bog.

The tender, issued by the Department of Culture, Heritage & the Gaeltacht, is seeking a contractor to provide external service, including project management, as part of the restoration plan.

The tender notes codes architectural, engineering & surveying services, land purchase services & architectural, construction, engineering and inspection services.

