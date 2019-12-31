Contractors Sought To Implement Protected Raised Bog Restoration Programme.

Contractors are being sought to implement the Protected Raised Bog Restoration Programme on raised bog Special Areas of Conservation.

The programme includes two Kildare sites; Ballynafagh Bog and Mouds Bog.

The tender, issued by the Department of Culture, Heritage & the Gaeltacht, is seeking a contractor to provide external service, including project management, as part of the restoration plan.

The tender notes codes architectural, engineering & surveying services, land purchase services & architectural, construction, engineering and inspection services.