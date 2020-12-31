Kildare Focus

Listen: UK's Post-Brexit Trade Deal With The EU Will Take Effect Tonight.

: 31/12/2020 - 08:42
Author: Eoin Beatty
The UK's post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union will take effect tonight - after it was signed into law in the early hours of this morning.

The transition period ends tonight, 11 months after Britain left the EU.

Boris Johnson says "a new beginning" will be marked in the country's history, while the EU's Michel Barnier thanked negotiators for their commitment over the past four years.

The deal's biggest opposition in the House of Commons was the DUP - the party's Brexit spokesperson, Sammy Wilson, explained why.

