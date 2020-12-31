Gardai Seeking Public's Help In Tracing The Whereabouts Of Brian Coyle, Missing From His Home In Kilcock.

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of 24 year old Brian Coyle, who's been missing from his home in Kilcock, since Sunday.

He is described as being 5' 11", with a slim build, light brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, Brian was wearing a grey, Superdry jacket, grey and wine hoodie, black tracksuit bottoms and blue and white trainers. He was also wearing a grey and navy knitted hat with a red stripe.

Anyone with any information on Brian's whereabouts is asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station or the Garda Confidential Line.