Tánaiste Leo Varadkar Expresses Sympathy To The Family Of George Nchenko Who Died Following A Garda Shooting In Dublin.

The Tánaiste has expressed his sympathy to the family of George Nchenko who died following a Garda shooting in Hartstown in Dublin yesterday afternoon.

Gardaí say non-lethal uses of force were unsuccessful in an effort to resolve the incident.

Over 100 protesters yielding signs saying “Justice for George” and “Black Lives Matter” gathered outside of Blanchardstown Garda Station in Dublin this afternoon.

Yesterday Gardaí received two reports of public order incidents in Hartstown Shopping Centre, one involving a man with a knife.

Officers pursued George Nchenko on foot to his home in Manorfield Drive where taser and OC spray were used to resolve the incident.

At around 12.30pm an armed member of the force shot a number of bullets, shooting Mr Nchenko. He was pronounced dead in Connolly Memorial Hospital.

Protesters say they’re angry at what’s happened.

In a tweet, Tanaiste Leo Varakar urged people not to add to the speculation about the incident on social media, saying to do so would be unhelpful at this stage.